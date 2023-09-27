Can you upgrade to Forza Motorsport premium edition?

Every AAA video game release comes with several editions, all of which have different content to offer. Forza Motorsport has three different variations and a separately sold bundle. Besides the possible confusion this could create, it also makes an upgrade from the standard edition to the premium edition of Forza Motorsport possible. We’ll explain the different options at hand and how you can upgrade to the premium edition.

Forza Motorsport editions, explained

Standard edition : As the name suggests, this is the standard Forza Motorsport experience. You get the base game with no additional content. The price is $69.99 or free of charge if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Deluxe edition : The Forza Motorsport deluxe edition will net you the base game and the Car Pass. We have a more detailed overview of the Card Pass, but it's basically a series of cars that will be given to you on a one-per-month basis. The price is $89.99.

Premium edition : There are many more bonuses here than with the Deluxe edition. For starters, you get five days of early access. In addition to the Car Pass, you also receive the Race Day Car Pack, the Welcome Pack, and VIP Membership. The Race Day Car Pack features eight new cars. The Welcome Pack unlocks five cars and gives you 500,000 bonus credits. VIP Membership rewards you with a permanent 2x credits boost and five Forza edition cars, among other benefits.

Premium Add-Ons bundle: This bundle is designed specifically around the needs of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Each Game Pass subscriber (except Core) will be able to play the Forza Motorsport standard edition on day one, so the Premium Add-Ons bundle contains only the additional content provided by the premium edition at a $39.99 cost.

You get new cars every week with the Car Pass. Image via Turn 10 Studios

How to upgrade to Forza Motorsport premium edition

The key to upgrading from the standard to the premium edition is the Premium Add-Ons bundle. As we already laid out, this bundle contains all of the exclusive premium edition content and is sold separately precisely as a means of upgrading from the standard edition without having to spend the full $99.99 for the premium edition.

While the intended use for the Premium Add-Ons bundle is to upgrade Xbox Game Pass members’ standard edition, it is possible to get it as an upgrade to your purchased standard edition. Keep in mind that in this case, buying the premium edition straight up will save you $10, so you should do that instead if you have the opportunity.

