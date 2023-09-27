How to play Forza Motorsport early access

Forza Motorsport is set to blaze the racing video gaming world on fire when it releases on Oct. 10, but some players will be able to access the game early.

It’s difficult to not get excited for this title if you are a fan of the genre and the desire to play Forza Motorsport early is only natural. We have good news—there is an official early access period for Forza Motorsport, and we’ll tell you how you can play the game before its worldwide launch.

Early access can be a blessing for those ready to pay up, as it’s pretty much always tied up to a more expensive edition of a game. Forza Motorsport does not reinvent the wheel in that regard, but it is what it is. If you want to play early, you have to pay for the privilege.

How to get Forza Motorsport early access

The only way to play Forza Motorsport before its Oct. 10 launch is via early access. To get early access, you must pre-order the Premium Edition of the game or get the Premium Add-Ons Bundle if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

The Forza Motorsport Premium Edition costs $99.99, while the Premium Add-Ons Bundle will set you back $39.99. Forza Motorsport early access begins on Oct. 5, so that’s five full days of play time ahead of launch.

Of course, early access isn’t the only reward for spending the extra dollars on the Premium offerings. You also get extra cars through a variety of packs and a huge credits boost. As a bonus, if you pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store, you will be able to preload Forza Motorsport as soon as you pre-order it, and won’t have to wait until Oct. 5 to do it. This can potentially add a few extra hours of actual game-time depending on your internet speed.

Get into the game fast. Image via Turn 10

Turn 10 Studios left Steam users in no-man’s land with their official post about preloading Forza Motorsport, simply stating: “Stay tuned for Steam preload closer to release.” The Steam Premium Edition also comes with early access, so you should be able to preload by Oct. 5 at the latest.

The New Zealand trick is another topic altogether, and it can get you into the game a bit earlier, but if you want actual Forza Motorsport early access, you’ll need to cough up the $100 asking price for the Premium Edition or the $40 for the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

