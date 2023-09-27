Forza Motorsport countdown: Exact time and start date for early access and standard launch

A six-year wait is almost over.

Cars in Forza Motorsport race, with dirt kicked up into the air.
Image via Turn 10 Studios.

The long six-year wait for a new entry in the Forza Motorsport franchise is rapidly approaching the end with the series reset.

Forza Motorsport is racing back onto the scene in October, bringing over 500 cars and 20 tracks to test yourself on, along with the promise of further content being added on a regular basis.

If you cannot contain your excitement and want to know exactly when you can start playing, here are the exact times and dates for both early access and the standard launch.

    What times does Forza Motorsport early access go live?

    A yellow Cadillac in Forza Motorsport races in the dark on a wet track.
    Warm up your tires. Image via Turn 10 Studios.

    Players who purchased the Premium Edition of Forza Motorsport or Xbox Game Pass subscribers who bought the Premium Add-Ons bundle receive five days of early access, beginning Oct. 5.

    Early access for Forza Motorsport begins at midnight local time, providing access to all areas of the game, including the Career Mode, online, Free Play, and more.

    You can see a countdown for your specific timezone below.

    Forza Motorsport early access AEST release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    0
    :
    6
    :
    2
    2
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport early access BST release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    0
    :
    0
    7
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport early access ET release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    0
    :
    1
    2
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport early access CT release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    0
    :
    1
    3
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport early access PT release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    5
    :
    1
    4
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2
    What time does Forza Motorsport standard access go live?

    A Porsche and a Corvette battle on track in Forza Motorsport.
    The race is on. Image via Turn 10 Studios

    For those who have purchased the standard edition of Forza Motorsport, or are planning to access the game via their Xbox Game Pass subscription, the release date is slightly later on Oct. 10. Again, it releases at midnight local time.

    Forza Motorsport AEST release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    4
    :
    2
    2
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport BST release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    5
    :
    0
    7
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport ET release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    5
    :
    1
    2
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport CT release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    5
    :
    1
    3
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2

    Forza Motorsport PT release countdown

    WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
    1
    :
    5
    :
    1
    4
    :
    3
    7
    :
    2
    2
