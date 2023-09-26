The long-awaited release of Forza Motorsport is right around the corner and preloads are available to enable you to jump straight into the action on launch.

After a long six-year hiatus for the series following Forza Motorsport 7, the new Forza Motorsport serves as a series reboot. Significant improvements have been made across the board, resulting in a truly authentic racing experience.

Given the highly-detailed graphics and the amount of content available, Forza Motorsport has a sizeable install of over 100GB but, thankfully, you can get that out of the way in advance to ensure you can head straight to the track at launch.

How to preload Forza Motorsport on Xbox

If you have pre-ordered Forza Motorsport on the Microsoft Store or have Xbox Game Pass, you can pre-download the game ahead of the early access launch on Oct. 5 and the full release on Oct. 10 by following these steps.

Navigate to the Xbox Store page and search for Forza Motorsport, or locate the game in the “Coming Soon” section

Click on Forza Motorsport

Click on the “Pre-Install” button, which is shown where the “Download” button can usually be found

You can also pre-download Forza Motorsport by using the Xbox Game Pass app on iPhone and Android by logging into your Xbox account, locating Forza Motorsport in the “Coming Soon” section and then click “Pre-Install To”, then selecting the console you wish to use.

The download size on Xbox Series X is 133GB and is a smaller 100GB on Xbox Series S.

How to preload Forza Motorsport on PC

Download the game in advance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can also pre-load Forza Motorsport on PC using the Xbox App or Steam, depending on what platform you will use to purchase or access the game.

How to preload Forza Motorsport on PC using the Xbox App

Click on the “Game Pass” navigation menu in the top-left corner of the app

Scroll down to the “Coming to Game Pass” section

Click on Forza Motorsport to open the game’s page

Click on the “Pre-Install” button

On PC using the Microsoft Store, the download size for Forza Motorsport is 119GB.

How to preload Forza Motorsport on PC using Steam

Open the Steam store and search for Forza Motorsport

Click on the correct title to open the game’s page

Click on the “Preload” button

