Forza Motorsport Car Pass explained: cars, price, and should you buy?

You can get a new car every week.

Forza Motorsport has over 500 cars to get behind the wheel of and take onto the track, but you can get your hands on even more with the Car Pass.

Regular content updates will be provided in Forza Motorsport with new cars, new tracks, featured race series for both offline and online modes, and more—meaning you’ll always have a fresh challenge waiting for you to undertake.

The rotation of featured racing series means you’ll be able to try out even more cars up against your rivals and, if you want, you can even ensure you receive the latest cars added to the game immediately in your garage.

What cars are included in the Forza Motorsport Car Pass?

Forza Motorsport’s Car Pass provides access to 30 cars, which have never been in the franchise before, on a weekly basis, once per week.

So far, Forza Motorsport has announced the first four cars provided in the Car Pass, up to Oct. 26.

The Car Pass gives you each car immediately in your garage, though they can be purchased for credits from the Showroom if you do not have the Car Pass.

2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI Oct. 5 2019 Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger Oct. 12 1999 Nissan #23 NISMO Clarion R391 Oct. 19 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupe Oct. 20

How much is the Forza Motorsport Car Pass?

The Forza Motorsport Car Pass is currently available by purchasing the Premium Edition of the game for $99.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, or by purchasing the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for $35.99 if you have an Xbox Game Pass membership.

If you opt to go down either of the Premium routes, you’ll receive additional benefits in the form of a VIP Membership, which provides five-day early access along with other bonuses, the Race Day Car Pack, which gives you eight cars, and the Welcome Car Pack, providing five cars.

Should you buy the Forza Motorsport Car Pass?

The Forza Motorsport Car Pass is a great way to fill your garage with new cars on a regular basis, particularly as the vehicles given have never been in the franchise before—so you’re guaranteed something new for 30 weeks.

However, it is a personal choice as to whether you want to receive such bonuses and, if you decide not to purchase the Car Pass, you won’t find yourself locked out of the new cars as they will be available to purchase in the Showroom.

