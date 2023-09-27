Is the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition worth it?

Forza Motorsport races onto the scene in October and there are bonuses available for those who purchase the Premium Edition of the game—but is it worth it?

After a six-year hiatus for the franchise, Forza Motorsport marks a rebirth for the long-running Xbox exclusive and brings the series to current-gen consoles for the first time, utilizing the power available in the Xbox Series X|S.

An added bonus for players this year is the fact that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the game for no additional cost upon release, which can open the door to an entirely new audience, though there are benefits if you decide to pay.

The most expensive edition of Forza Motorsport is the Premium Edition, costing $99.99, but is it worth it? We’ve provided our verdict here.

What’s included in the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition?

The Forza Motorsport Premium Edition costs $99.99 and comes with plenty of bonuses, the biggest of which is five days early access to the game from Oct. 5.

You’ll also receive a 2x bonus to all credits earned in-game, access to the Car Pass, which provides a new car every week for 30 weeks, and two additional car packs to bolster your garage.

Five exclusive Forza Edition cars are also provided along with a bunch of exclusive cosmetic items.

What is the Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons bundle?

Five exclusive Forza Edition cars come as a Premium bonus. Image via Xbox

The Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons bundle is an alternative way to get access to all of the bonuses from the Premium Edition of the game and is especially good for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

As the game will release day one on Xbox Game Pass, you can opt for the Premium Add-Ons bundle to ensure you’ll get all the bonuses of the Premium Edition without having to fork out for the full game.

The Premium Add-Ons bundle is the only way for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to gain five days of early access to Forza Motorsport without buying the full game.

Is the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition worth it?

If you’re a collector and want to fill your Forza Motorsport garage with as many cars as possible, the Premium Edition of the game is a solid choice as it provides a total of 48 cars to you—with access to 19 immediately, including the first car in the Car Pass.

However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, there isn’t much point in splashing out for the Premium Edition of the game, as you’ll have the base game for free anyway, so the better choice is to pay for the Premium Add-Ons bundle.

If you’re not bothered about having quick access to a bunch of cars, early access, or the other bonuses, then sticking with the Standard Edition of the game is advisable—especially as only five of the cars provided in the Premium Edition are exclusive and won’t be able to be purchased in the Showroom.

