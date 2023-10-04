Practice is a new feature added to Forza Motorsport and takes place outside the usual races, so should you Practice or skip the session?

In Forza Motorsport, you build and improve your car with different parts bit by bit, which you unlock by increasing the level of your car, in what the developer has dubbed a “CarPG”—and there are new features to help you on your way.

Practice takes place ahead of each racing series in Career Mode, but it is optional, so should you Practice or skip it?

What is Practice in Forza Motorsport?

Target lap times show if you are competitive. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Practice in Forza Motorsport is exactly what it sounds like and allows you to speed around the track in your car without having to worry about racing scenarios or situations, making it the ideal time to test out new parts for your car or try a different braking zone or entry point for a corner.

You are provided with two objectives to complete in Practice, the first of which is to complete a set number of laps, usually two or three, with the second being an optional objective requiring you to complete a lap faster than the specified time.

The target lap times change based on the difficulties you have selected, the rivals you are going up against, and the improvements you have made to your car, and it provides the perfect opportunity to see how your current set-up compares to your competitors.

Should you Practice in Forza Motorsport?

Completing Practice provides experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As mentioned, Practice in Forza Motorsport is the ideal place to test out a new build or tune for your car or to see whether you can cope after increasing the difficulty level, so I recommend always completing Practice.

Practice also presents the ideal opportunity to be braver entering corners by braking later or trying a different entry line, which could make the difference when you’re in the race to close the gap on your rivals.

You are rewarded for playing Practice in Forza Motorsport too. You get experience towards your car level for every lap completed, meeting objectives, and improving your time through different sections of the track.

How to skip Practice in Forza Motorsport

You’ll have to start Practice to skip it. Screenshot by Dot Espoers.

If you choose not to play Practice in Forza Motorsport, you can easily skip the session to advance straight into the race.

If you want to skip the Practice session, you first need to enter it, as there’s no option on the initial menu to opt out completely.

Once in the session, hit the pause button and scroll down to quit. You are given the option to either restart the Practice session or skip the Practice session to progress to the race.

However, it’s worth remembering that if you skip the Practice session, you won’t be able to see a projected finish using the Challenge the Grid options pre-race.

