Forza Motorsport: Best graphics settings

Look your best on track.

Cars on the track at the start of a race in Forza Motorsport, with headlights glaring and specs of rain on the camera.
Don't push too hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Forza Motorsport has raced onto the scene to provide an authentic racing experience, which can be enhanced further by tweaking your settings.

If you’re playing on PC, you’ll need to configure the settings in Forza Motorsport regardless of your specs to optimize your performance, ensuring you can get a brilliant racing experience.

Thankfully, the settings in Forza Motorsport are easy to find and simple to adjust, so it won’t distract you away from the track for too long.

Best graphics settings on Forza Motorsport for PC

A driver behind the wheel of an open-top car in a race in Forza Motorsport.
Make your experience the best it can be. Image via Turn 10 Studios.

You can find our recommended graphic settings to optimize PC performance below, which you can change by transitioning to the “Basic Video” tab of the Forza Motorsport settings menu for the options up to Nvidia DLSS.

To change the other settings, you’ll need to move over to the “Advanced Video” tab.

Full ScreenOn
Resolution1920 x 1080
Show framerateOff
Nvidia DLSSUltra Performance
Dynamic render qualityMedium
Performance target60 FPS
Resolution Scale100 percent
Image Modifiers4x Anisotropic
Raytracing QualityOff
RTAO QualityAuto
Shadow QualityLow
Car Model QualityMedium
Car Livery QualityMedium
Windshield Reflection QualityMedium
Mirror QualityLow
Track Texture QualityMedium
Particle Effects QualityLow
Motion Blue QualityMedium
Lens Flare Quality0
