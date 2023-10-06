Forza Motorsport: Best graphics settings

Forza Motorsport has raced onto the scene to provide an authentic racing experience, which can be enhanced further by tweaking your settings.
If you’re playing on PC, you’ll need to configure the settings in Forza Motorsport regardless of your specs to optimize your performance, ensuring you can get a brilliant racing experience.
Thankfully, the settings in Forza Motorsport are easy to find and simple to adjust, so it won’t distract you away from the track for too long.
Best graphics settings on Forza Motorsport for PC
You can find our recommended graphic settings to optimize PC performance below, which you can change by transitioning to the “Basic Video” tab of the Forza Motorsport settings menu for the options up to Nvidia DLSS.
To change the other settings, you’ll need to move over to the “Advanced Video” tab.
|Full Screen
|On
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Show framerate
|Off
|Nvidia DLSS
|Ultra Performance
|Dynamic render quality
|Medium
|Performance target
|60 FPS
|Resolution Scale
|100 percent
|Image Modifiers
|4x Anisotropic
|Raytracing Quality
|Off
|RTAO Quality
|Auto
|Shadow Quality
|Low
|Car Model Quality
|Medium
|Car Livery Quality
|Medium
|Windshield Reflection Quality
|Medium
|Mirror Quality
|Low
|Track Texture Quality
|Medium
|Particle Effects Quality
|Low
|Motion Blue Quality
|Medium
|Lens Flare Quality
|0