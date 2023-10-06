Forza Motorsport: Best graphics settings

Look your best on track.

Forza Motorsport has raced onto the scene to provide an authentic racing experience, which can be enhanced further by tweaking your settings.

If you’re playing on PC, you’ll need to configure the settings in Forza Motorsport regardless of your specs to optimize your performance, ensuring you can get a brilliant racing experience.

Thankfully, the settings in Forza Motorsport are easy to find and simple to adjust, so it won’t distract you away from the track for too long.

Best graphics settings on Forza Motorsport for PC

Image via Turn 10 Studios.

You can find our recommended graphic settings to optimize PC performance below, which you can change by transitioning to the “Basic Video” tab of the Forza Motorsport settings menu for the options up to Nvidia DLSS.

To change the other settings, you’ll need to move over to the “Advanced Video” tab.

Full Screen On Resolution 1920 x 1080 Show framerate Off Nvidia DLSS Ultra Performance Dynamic render quality Medium Performance target 60 FPS Resolution Scale 100 percent Image Modifiers 4x Anisotropic Raytracing Quality Off RTAO Quality Auto Shadow Quality Low Car Model Quality Medium Car Livery Quality Medium Windshield Reflection Quality Medium Mirror Quality Low Track Texture Quality Medium Particle Effects Quality Low Motion Blue Quality Medium Lens Flare Quality 0

