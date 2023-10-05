Forza Motorsport: Best controller settings

Change your settings for greater control.

A controller and car in Forza Motorsport
Forza Motorsport boasts a wealth of customization in terms of settings and players using a controller should definitely look into altering their advanced controller settings.

Base settings in Forza Motorsport are geared towards new players and, while there are some general presets that are available to change a bunch of assists and in-race rules, you’ll have to get hands-on to tweak the more advanced areas.

If using a controller for Forza Motorsport, it’s advised to tweak the advanced controller settings to provide greater control of your car on the track, which can provide a significant boost in lap times and can make a big difference.

The best controller settings for Forza Motorsport

A screenshot of the Advanced Controller Settings page in Forza Motorsport.
Advanced controller settings in Forza Motorsport change a variety of mechanics in the game when using a controller, including the ability to remove the automatic correction to the direction of travel when no steering input is detected.

Adjusting the deadzones will result in control over the car being more responsive and smooth by defining the point at which the controller will start or stop doing the specific action.

By lowering the inside deadzones, you should experience less input lag and, if you still have problems, you can decrease the amount further.

You can find our recommended controller settings below. I highly recommend diving into Free Play to test out any changes before you venture into another game mode—and don’t be afraid to tweak the settings yourself to find the perfect fit.

Steering Axis Deadzone Inside5
Steering Axis Deadzone Outside95/90
Acceleration Axis Deadzone Inside0
Acceleration Axis Deadzone Outside100
Deceleration Axis Deadzone Inside0
Deceleration Axis Deadzone Outside100
Clutch Axis Deadzone Inside0
Clutch Axis Deadzone Outside20
Handbrake Axis Deadzone Inside10
Handbrake Axis Deadzone Outside100
Vibration Scale100
Automatic Steering Alignment0
