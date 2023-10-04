All Forza Motorsport VIP Membership and Premium Rewards

A heap of rewards are available immediately in game.

Forza Motorsport provides over 500 cars available at launch, and those who want an immediate boost to their collection can get an embarrassment of riches from the VIP Membership.

At launch, Forza Motorsport players with the VIP Membership have 19 cars ready and waiting for them in their garage, with another 29 on the way as part of the Car Pass—meaning a VIP members get a whopping 48 extra cars.

Given the vast number of rewards, it’s easy to lose track of all the VIP and Membership rewards you have earned, and where they came from, so we’ve got you covered with a definitive list.

All Forza Motorsport VIP Membership rewards

VIP Membership in Forza Motorsport provides a wealth of bonuses, the biggest of which is a permanent 2x boost to base credits you earn and five days of early access, beginning Oct. 5.

On top of that, you receive five custom Forza Edition cars, exclusive to VIP members, VIP Driver Gear, with five different colors to choose from, as seen above, a VIP Player Card, VIP Crown Flair, and access to exclusive VIP events.

Check out all five exclusive Forza Edition Cars provided as part of the VIP Membership below.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition 2016 Mercedes Coupe Forza Edition 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition 2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition

Every car in the Forza Motorsport Welcome Pack

The Forza Motorsport Welcome Pack provides a great starting point in the game, giving you 500,000 credits to use in the Showroom to purchase a new car and five cars from the start of the game to jump into races with.

The Welcome Pack is included with the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition and the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

You can see all five cars provided in the Welcome Pack below. If you don’t have access to the Welcome Pack, you can purchase these cars in the Showroom.

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe 2019 Hyundai Velostar N 2019 Porsche Carrera S 2020 Toyota GR Supra 2021 Volkswagen Golf R

Every car in the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack

The Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack provides immediate access to eight cars, all of which are new to the franchise and “built exclusively” for the racetrack.

The Race Day Car Pack is included with the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition and the Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

You can see all eight cars provided in the Race Day Car Pack below. If you don’t have access to the Race Day Car Pack, you can purchase these cars in the Showroom.

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 1974 BRM #14 Team Motul P201 2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC 1990 Oldsmobile #75 Cutlass Supreme Trans Am 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R 2018 Subaru #1 Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Levorg GT

Every car in the Forza Motorsport Car Pass

Forza Motorsport’s Car Pass gives players access to 30 cars that have never been in the series before on a weekly basis, once per week.

The Car Pass gives you each car immediately in your garage, though they can be purchased for credits from the Showroom if you do not have the Car Pass.

The first four cars in Forza Motorsport‘s Car Pass have been announced, which covers up to Oct. 26, with the first being available when early access releases on Oct. 5.

2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI Oct. 5 2019 Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger Oct. 12 1999 Nissan #23 NISMO Clarion R391 Oct. 17 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupe Oct. 26

