Each Fortnite match is a challenge that only the fittest and the most talented can survive until the end. Competitive players spend hours perfecting their gameplay and studying their own replays to improve at Fortnite. Even then, the inherently random nature of the game guarantees that even the most-practiced players won’t win every game they play.

Still, when players get better at Fortnite, they naturally start winning more matches. There are some players who have more wins than a decent majority of the Fortnite community and their success isn’t a coincidence.

Fortnite’s win leaderboard is filled with players who have mastered the game over its five years of existence. These players are often more active than the average player, meaning they tend to play more matches in a day. That makes sense, considering the more matches you play, the more chances you have to win, and the more practice you get in the game.

10 players with the most wins in Fortnite

Rank Player name Wins Total matches played One Ship 36,781 61,472 Two King JTerra 20,530 36,230 Three GryphonRB 17,489 36,211 Four Prospering 17,016 50,920 Five Ranger 15,982 44,977 Six Rapperr 15,835 37,271 Seven Queen Jessica176 15,434 26,093 Eight TTV R1xbox 15,297 28,360 Nine Koneju 15,216 23,597 Ten zvxa_ 13,890 41,938

Who has the most wins in Fortnite?

Ship has the most number of wins in Fortnite. At the time of writing, Ship has over 16,000 more wins than his closest rival, King JTerra. Ship also has a win rate of 59 percent, making him one of the most skilled players on the leaderboard.

Who has the most kills in Fortnite?

Ship has over 404,442 kills in Fortnite, making him the player with the most eliminations. He has more than 90,000 more eliminations than nixxxay on fish, who has 314,261 kills. In addition to his impressive win rate, Ship’s high number of eliminations highlights his active playstyle.