Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite

Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe.

While the base version of this pickaxe has a detailed and great look, it also comes with additional styles. The other versions of the pickaxe aren’t available right off the bat, however, and players will need to complete secret challenges to unlock them.

One of these secret challenges requires players to tune the TV as Bytes. To complete this challenge as quickly as possible, players will need to know where they need to go on the map.

Where can you tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite?

To complete these challenges, players can visit the two TVs in Lustrous Lagoon and a small landmark located toward the west of Herald’s Sanctum.

Both TVs are in houses marked on the map below. To complete this challenge, players will also need to equip the Bytes skin before making their way to the TVs. If you try to complete this challenge with any other skin in the game, it won’t register.

Screengrab via Epic Games

After tuning the TV correctly, players will get to hear The Nothing, telling them to “prove their worth.” This will unlock another challenge, and it looks like this is going to be one of the more important quest lines in Chapter Three, season four.