Where to find the Junk Rift in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

With every weekly update in Fortnite, whether it be content or hotfixes, players are introduced to new items, challenges, and more that keep them coming back. In a recent update, Fortnite re-added the Junk Rift and took away the Firework Flare Gun, Ice Cream Cones, and Lil’ Whip from the island. Now, many players are eager to get their hands on one of these throwable rifts.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the Junk Rift in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

How to find the Junk Rift in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Junk Rifts can be found in chests and as floor loot across the entire Fortnite island. Your best bet at finding one is to go to a POI with a lot of loot spawning locations, like The Daily Bugle or Rave Cave. Searching as far and fast as possible will help you find a Junk Rift and get back to the action quickly.

Junk Rifts were first introduced in the 10.10 content update before being removed in 11.0 because they were viewed as too overpowered. The rift spawns a large object above the point where it’s thrown, dropping something on whatever structure or people that are below it. It does 200 damage on direct hits and 100 from shockwaves, according to the Fortnite Fandom page.

Right now, Junk Rifts are hard to find in the game, but they are in the loot pool. As long as players look in places with large occurrences of loot, they’ll be able to find at least one Junk Rift laying around.

That’s all you need to know about where to find the Junk Rift in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.