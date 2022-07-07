Where to find tents in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite is frequently adding new challenges for players to test their skills and earn battle pass experience. This season, players will need to complete special challenges to unlock the Indiana Jones cosmetic set. One of these challenges asks the player to find a Mythic or Exotic item and then store it in a tent.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find tents in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

How to find tents in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Tents aren’t that hard to find as long as you know where to look. Tents are scattered across the map as floor loot, so your best bet in finding one would be to head to a POI with a lot of it. Places like Tilted Towers, Rave Cave, and Greasy Grove might be where you want to look. Some POIs may even have abandoned tents that are already set up, ready for the player to claim.

The much more difficult part of this quest is finding a Mythic or Exotic weapon before randomly finding a tent. You could always gear up and try to defeat Darth Vader, but that takes time and someone might get his weapon before you do. Another option would be to go to one of Darth Vader’s landing spots and search the chests for a Mythic E-11 Blaster.

It may be smart to go after the Mythic weapons before you find a tent since the weapon will be easier to find. After you get a Mythic, head to one of the larger POIs where you’re likely to find a tent among the floor loot.