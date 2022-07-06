How to unlock the Indiana Jones Fortnite skin

Players will need to explore some temples to earn the Indiana Jones skin.

With each new season of Fortnite, Epic Games attempts to surprise players with a secret skin in the battle pass. These have sometimes been crossover skins that weren’t revealed until players got their first look at the battle pass. But Indiana Jones was accidentally leaked months ago by Epic, so many players knew what to expect this season.

Indiana Jones is an iconic character that comes with his own full set of cosmetics for Fortnite players to unlock. To get the skin and other cosmetics, players will need to complete a number of challenges.

Related: How to make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Here are all the challenges you need to complete to unlock this new skin in Fortnite.

Search five chests at Shifty Shafts – Gives the Indiana Jones banner.

Do 500 damage to opponents while riding or standing in a vehicle – Gives the Rogue Archaeology wrap.

Collect the Durrrburger relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match – Gives the Expedition back bling.

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off 10 trees – Gives the Raider’s Relics pickaxe.

Complete all four of the previous quests – Gives the Indiana Jones skin.

Find the secret door past the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines – Gives Indy’s Dustoff emote.

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent – Gives the Indy’s Escape spray.

Make runaway boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match – Gives the Doctor Jones emoticon.

Do 750 damage to opponents with a pistol – Gives the First Misadventure loading screen.

Finish in the top five of a match – Gives the Emergency Raft Glider.

Finish the five previous quests – Gives the Temple Explorer alt style for the Indiana Jones skin.

Related: How to solve the puzzle at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

Once you complete the first four quests, you’ll unlock Indy’s skin. Completing the next five will finish the cosmetic set.