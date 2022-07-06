How to make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite introduces new challenges each week to help players earn experience and try out new features inside the game. One of this week’s challenges is to make a Runaway Boulder roll for 100 meters in a single match, which can easily be achieved as long as you know where to find the boulders.

Here is all the information you need to know about rolling a Runaway Boulder for 100 meters in Fortnite.

How to get a Runaway Boulder to roll for 100 meters

Screengrab via Epic Games

To get a boulder to roll for 100 meters, you’ll first need to find one. Many of the Runaway Boulders can be found in and around the frozen biome. Look for boulders that are located higher up since they’ll be able to roll down a hill and gain enough speed to make the distance. Consider the Runaway Boulders on the mountains in the icy parts of the map since there are many located near hills.

Another option is to boost the boulder with a vehicle like the Baller, which will knock it further and give it the momentum to roll a good distance. As long as you push the boulder down a hill and away from any obstacles, it will easily be able to roll over 100 meters on its own. Once the boulder has rolled far enough, you’ll get the notification that the quest has been completed and earn the experience.

That’s all the information you need to roll a Runaway Boulder 100 meters in Fortnite.