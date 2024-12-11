How to fix Matchmaking Error (#2) in Fortnite

All sorts of errors plague Fortnite, whether it’s to do with game crashing, anti-cheat, or a matchmaking error; plenty of types can appear to ruin your day when you want to play a game of the various modes on offer.

If you get Matchmaking Error (#2) in Fortnite, you’ll also get the message, “We failed the cook request for the server. invalid_json” appears afterward. But how do you fix it?

How to fix “We failed the cook request for the server. invalid_json” error in Fortnite

Not an error you want to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to fix Matchmaking Error (#2) as it has to do with the servers, so you’ll need to wait for Epic Games to fix whatever is causing it to be able to get back into the game.

The error occurs in many modes, including Fortnite Ballistic. A great way to find out if the error is being worked on is to check the Fortnite Status X (formerly Twitter) account and social media to see if anyone else is getting the error.

We are working to resolve matchmaking errors for Ballistic and will provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/o8bvA6PuGd — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 11, 2024

If no error is plaguing everyone else or the support page doesn’t mention any downtime, then it could be an issue with your internet connection. Try resetting your router and restarting the game, or even your console or PC, to see if it helps to improve the situation.

You could also get different types of errors after Matchmaking Error (#2), with the most common to come after it being Matchmaking Error (#3) with no underlying text. These errors are identical and are once again associated with Epic Games’ servers.

So take a step back, relax, and wait for all the fuss to blow over. You can always try to play a different game to pass the time and keep checking the support page. However, if it persists for too long, maybe send a Support Ticket to Epic Games to ensure you have covered all bases.

