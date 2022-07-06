How to solve the puzzle at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

It was rumored before he was released that Indiana Jones would be coming to Fortnite. And now, it appears that this collaboration extends beyond a skin since there is a new puzzle to solve, the likes of which would challenge Indy himself.

To find the hidden treasure at Shuffled Shrines, players will need to use their brains while avoiding the gunfire of other competitors. Here’s how to solve the puzzle and find the secret door at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite.

How to solve Shuffled Shrine’s puzzle

Near the center of the temple, there will be four different mechanisms with four symbols on them. The player can rotate these symbols, with the goal of finding the right pattern across all four mechanisms. To find out which symbols go where, you’ll need to look around the temple for symbols that are the same as the ones on the mechanisms.

There is no set pattern, with the correct combination changing each match. As long as you know where to look, you can find the stones in the right order. A cheat sheet for each stone is knowing that the one located in the bottom left is the first symbol, the top left is the second symbol, the top right is the third, and the bottom right is the fourth.

The first stone can be found in the corner of a cave on the bottom level of the temple. It will be surrounded by chests and can be heard when nearby.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The second stone can be found directly north of the first stone but on top of the temple. It’s located in a small room with openings on three sides.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The third stone is located inside a tent, just east of the second symbol. This one is pretty out in the open and is the only place at the temple with a tent.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The final stone symbol can be found slightly southeast of the tent on the ground. It’s located in the part of the map where there are squares that look like they’re used for excavation.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s a good idea to use a pen and piece of paper if you’re not good at remembering symbols while also dealing with enemies. Once you have all the stone symbols written down or memorized, you’ll need to input them from left to right as they’re found on the map.

Once the temple opens, the player will need to watch their step since there are clearly visible poison pressure points laying across the floor. By carefully avoiding these, the player can grab the idol and run. As soon as you get the idol, you should get out as fast as you can due to the large boulder that will fall and begin to roll after you.

Once you’ve collected the idol and escaped with your life, you’ll complete the challenge and be awarded with some experience.