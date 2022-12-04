With Fortnite Chapter Four, season one underway, it is time for players to learn all about the new items, mechanics, and characters that can be found in the game. One of the items players will need to track down for some of the new challenges is the Oathbound chests.

These Oathbound chests are exactly what you think they are, chests that you can open to get your hands on loot. They differ from normal chests because they have a higher chance of dropping some of the new and interesting items that have been added to the game, like a massive Shockwave Hammer to smash your enemies with.

Where to find Oathbound Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 1

Oathbound chests will appear anywhere in the medieval part of the map. You can tell which part this is as the trees look like autumn and the buildings are all old-fashioned looking and built from wood. There are also castles dotted around the place. While the chests can spawn just about anywhere in this region, if you see the white flag with an exclamation point shown above, you are guaranteed to find one nearby.

These chests are pretty hotly contested as they are tied to challenges and drop great loot. As such, when you find one, don’t drop your guard and leave your open to easy elimination by another player. Grab the loot quickly, then get yourself to safety.