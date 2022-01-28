Where to find all Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

While skill plays an important role when it comes to surviving in a Fortnite match, you can fall short if you don’t have enough loot at your disposal. Finding the best weapons and just enough healing supplies will be the key to ensuring your survival and taking out other players during the final stages of a match. You can survive with a lot less during the early game, but the endgame building fights can be quite expensive when it comes to building materials, ammo, and healing supplies.

Loot chests and ground loot should provide players with enough loot at the start of the game, but they aren’t the only ways to gear up in Fortnite. In addition to taking down other players to claim their loot, players can also make item purchases by using Vending Machines. Using Vending Machines allows players to pick the type of loot they want, reducing overall randomness while looting.

Each Vending Machine offers players certain items in exchange for building materials unless they’re malfunctioning. Malfunctioned Vending Machines work with gold instead of building materials and hand out random items, meaning players won’t be able to choose an item. If you’re looking to spice up your looting patterns by implementing Vending Machines into your routes, you can visit the following landmarks, but make sure to bring some looting materials with you or gold.

Landmark Vending Machine Location Camp Cuddle There are two Vending Machines in Camp Cuddle. The first Vending Machine can be found in the isolated floating island.

The second Vending Machine will be waiting for players inside the large building in the middle of the landmark, the one that’s not on a hill.

Logjam Lumberyard The two Vending Machines in Logjam Lumberyard are placed close to each other.

The Vending Machines are located in the middle of the landmark in the opposite ends of the main building complex. Shift Shafts The first Vending Machine in Shift Shafts is located around the main entrance of the landmark at its south part.

The second vending machine can be seen by moving toward the north from the center of the landmark. Sleepy Sound The first Vending Machine in Sleepy Sound is located in the southwest parking lot.

The second Vending Machine in the landmark can be found at the eastern side. The Daily Bugle The first Vending Machine in the Daily Bugle can be found in the southeast corner.

The second Vending Machine is in the same section as the Daily Bugle building. Head toward northeast after passing the Daily Bugle building to find the second Vending Machine. Coney Crossroads Coney Crossroads is a rather small landmark, which makes finding the Two Vending Machines located there an easy task.

The first one is placed at the northwest corner of the landmark.

The second Vending Machine is at the southeast part of the landmark. Greasy Grove The first Vending Machine in Greasy Grove can be found at the northwest corner of the landmark.

The second Vending Machine is located right at the center. Rocky Reels The first Vending Machine can be found in the north end of the landmark

The second Vending Machine will be waiting on the east side. Chonker’s Speedway The first Vending Machine can be found in the middle of the landmark

The second Vending Machine in Chonker’s Speedway is placed at the south end of the landmark. Condo Canyon The first Vending Machine in Condo Canyon is located around the large pool at the southeast end of the landmark.

The second Vending Machine can be found at the northwest part of the landmark’s center. The Joneses The first Vending Machine is located right at the center of The Joneses.

The second Vending Machine can be found at the north end of the landmark. Sanctuary The two Vending Machines in Sanctuary are placed relatively far away from each other.

The first Vending Machine can be found at the south end of the landmark.

The second Vending Machine is located at the very north of Sanctuary.

Using Vending Machines is a relatively simple process. If it’s your first time using a Vending Machine, however, you should always watch your back since noticing a Vending Machine from a distance isn’t that hard. In most cases, you can end up being a sitting target, so it’s usually recommended to cover your surroundings with walls while using a Vending Machine. Walls will provide you enough cover and give you a chance to fight back if an enemy tries to take you down as you’re picking out a weapon.

Even if you aren’t looking to implement Vending Machines into your looting routes, there will be challenges requiring you to use them. You can also use Vending Machines as bait since most nearby players are likely to come near them.