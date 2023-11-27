When is the Fortnite OG map leaving the game?

The Fortnite OG season is one of the best we’ve had in recent years as nostalgic players were able to once again play the classic map and use old weapons. Unfortunately, all things come to an end and the Fortnite OG is one of them.

As the Fortnite OG season is near its end, a lot of players are wondering whether the Fortnite OG map will remain available or if it will be permanently removed from the game for the foreseeable future. Here’s everything we know about the future of the Fortnite OG map.

When will the Fortnite OG map be removed from the game?

Please Epic, don’t remove the OG map. Image via Epic Games

As far as we know, the OG map could leave Fortnite on Dec. 2, 2023, which is when the Fortnite OG season officially ends. As of late, though, Fortnite fans have reason to believe Epic may somehow keep the map and other OG features.

This is because the OG season has been a tremendous success and pretty much revitalized Fortnite. The game set an all-time peak record right after the OG update hit the live servers and the number of active players has been high ever since. One of the reasons for the success is the OG map and its iconic POIs, so it’s possible that Epic may decide to keep the OG map for more time.

What are the alternatives if Fortnite’s OG map gets removed?

While the Fortnite OG map could get removed from the game on Dec. 2, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to explore it once again. Thanks to the Creative mode, you’ll still be able to live through the nostalgic first days of Fortnite as the community recreated several versions of the OG map. All you need to do is know the right code and enjoy.