When is Naruto coming to Fortnite? | Dot Esports

Naruto Uzumaki, everyone’s favorite nine-tailed anime character, is making his debut in Fortnite this season, according to leaks.

The young ninja, who originally appeared as part of a manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999—which was later adapted into several anime series in 2002 and 2007—is no stranger to video games.

Naruto has featured in over 50 video games over multiple generations of consoles from the GameCube with Naruto: Clash of Ninjas in 2003 to the PlayStation 4 with Jump Force in 2019.

It’s unclear exactly when Naruto will be joining Fortnite, but he should be coming soon, according to Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer of Epic Games.

The character, however, won’t be a part of Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season eight battle pass, Mustard confirmed.

Naruto will likely be obtainable through Fortnite’s shop for V-Bucks. When he’ll be available for purchase is unknown.

We’ll update this article when more information is available.