When does Fortnite season 11 start?

Fortnite season X just got underway and the B.R.U.T.E is already wreaking havoc. The gigantic mechanical killing machine (the newest addition to the game) is causing chaos and completely shaking up the meta.

But we’re still in the early days of season X and it has plenty more to offer. We don’t know the full extent of season X, but we anticipate updates in the weeks to come. In addition to changes to B.R.U.T.E, the map is in need of an overhaul. It’s unclear if Epic Games will put its best foot forward and give fans what they’ve been asking for, though.

In the meantime, the Battle Pass is available with the addition of new Missions. Additionally, a few familiar faces have been temporarily banished to the vault, including The Baller, Shadow Bombs, and the Itemized Glider Redeploy.

The exact date for the end of season X and the start of season 11 have yet to be released, but a data miner known as ManiacLeaks on Twitter has uncovered a file pointing toward a 10-week season.

This would mean season X would end on Oct. 10, with the following season kicking off either on the same day or the next one. That’s far off, though, and none of this information has been confirmed by Epic.

We’ll update this article when the official date is revealed.