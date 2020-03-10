TSM officially signs Fortnite pro Khanada

Khanada, a rising Fortnite pro, has joined TSM in a move that shocks very few.

TSM announced Khanada’s signing today after months of speculation regarding his Fortnite career. Yesterday, Khanada changed his in-game name to ‘TSM Khanada’ before playing Fortnite with Clix.

By joining TSM, Khanada will play alongside Myth and Hamlinz, two of the most popular streamers and content creators in the community.

Khanada received major attention in September after he won the NA East tournament with Tfue, the biggest Fortnite streamer on Twitch, during Fortnite Champion Series: Season X.

Khanada continued to play alongside professionals like Tfue and Cloakzy, further proving his place among the game’s best. Most recently, he finished in 12th place at DreamHack Anaheim. He earned $4,750 in prize money and 252 points.

Fellow TSM teammates Reverse2k, Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro, and Theo “crue” Ferrer finished in 87th, 47th, and 16th place, respectively at DreamHack Anaheim 2020.