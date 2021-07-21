The new Ferrari 296 GTB sports car is joining Fortnite tomorrow | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest crossover is with the world-famous Ferrari car company, bringing the new 296 GTB sports car into the game.

The 2022 model of the sexy hybrid vehicle will be added to Fortnite tomorrow, according to a post by Ferrari on Twitter. It will likely function as a different skin for an existing car model in the game, which were added in an update last summer. It could be an entirely new model, though, too.

The new #Ferrari296GTB has been designed to enhance Fun to Drive. And from tomorrow, it will also be Fun to Play on @FortniteGame.#Ferrari #Fortnite https://t.co/oi36ux6Ati — Ferrari (@Ferrari) July 21, 2021

Fortnite’s list of crossovers continues to grow and is one of the most impressive feats in any game. Epic Games has partnered up with Marvel, DC Comics, Ghostbusters, PlayStation, Xbox, Jordan, and most recently LeBron James.

Cars in Fortnite spawn with a different number of seats, HP, and amount of fuel. Judging by the 296 GTB, it will probably have just two seats, so trios and quads will have to hop in something else if they want to stick together.

The car that the in-game model is inspired by sounds impressive, with a turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 818 horsepower. It’s also capable of running purely on electricity and is due to release later this year at around $250,000, so start saving up those V-Bucks.

Fortnite has come a long way from the shopping cart days of traversal. Epic has since added cars, boats, planes, and more as methods of transportation around its ever-changing battle royale map.