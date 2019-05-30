T1 adds Persecute to its NA Fortnite roster

T1 formally introduced its North American Fortnite roster to the world today and welcomed a third player to the team with its signing of Ami-el “Persecute” Adams.

Formerly a part of Team Bloom, Persecute began competing in 2018. He’s played in numerous Fortnite tournaments, including the Scallywag Cup and Winter Royale, where he made it to the finals. The newly-signed T1 player has since played in qualifiers for the Fortnite World Cup, finishing ninth in week four.

With all eyes set on the Fortnite World Cup later this summer, Persecute will join T1 alongside Cody Fulmer and Alex “Sofa” Kolich, whom the team signed in March. In the same month, T1 announced its four-man Korean Fortnite team featuring Park “Quickss” Jin-gyu, An “Medusa” Min-cheol, Seo “Arius” Woo-yeon, and Lee “Psangae” Hee-kun.

Fortnite isn’t the only battle royale title that the organization fields a team in, however. Shortly after announcing its Fortnite rosters, the organization revealed its Apex Legends team, which will compete in tomorrow’s FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends tournament.