FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends is set to start on May 31

Tournament organizer FACEIT has revealed the first professional circuit for Apex Legends licensed by Respawn Entertainment and EA Games.



The FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends will feature 16 teams playing in eight events for a $50,000 total prize pool. The first matches will start on May 31, and it’s still unclear if there will be a custom lobby for these teams to play against each other. If there isn’t a custom lobby, the tournament will likely use a points system that rates each team’s performance in public matches based on wins and number of eliminations.

All 16 teams will be revealed by the end of the day. So far, FACEIT has confirmed 100 Thieves, CLG, G2 Esports, Cloud9, compLexity, Dignitas, GenG, Misfits, NRG, and Fnatic. The official Pro Series website also shows that SKT T1 and Team Liquid players have been invited.

All of these players are in North America, so the tournament is exclusive to this region for now.

Until now, the only two Apex tournaments running in the scene are Twitch Rivals and BOOM TV’s Code Red, and both use public matches for their scores and matchups. Since Apex has no built-in system for custom matches and no spectator mode, the FACEIT Pro Series will also likely use the same system. In addition, a standard Apex match has 60 players, but only 48 will play with the current number of invited teams, which is another hint at the competition system.

The rules of the tournament haven’t been revealed yet. Fans can expect the broadcast to be held on FACEIT’s official Twitch channel.