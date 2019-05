Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers Solo week 7 scores and standings

Fortnite: Battle Royale players have another opportunity to qualify for one of the biggest tournaments in esports history this weekend.

Over the next two days, 21 players from six regions will earn a spot in the $30 million Fortnite World Cup Finals, which will take place in New York this July.

The semifinals start at 4pm local time on Saturday, while the finals begin on Sunday. Only the top-scoring solo players from each region will guarantee their slot in the Fortnite World Cup.

Here are the scores and standings for each region in the seventh week of the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers. This article will only feature the top 10 players in each region. You can see the full standings on Epic’s website.

Final standings (May 26)

These tables will be updated after the competition concludes in each region.



Oceania

First: 85 twins iwnl Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: 81 utube worthyy Not qualified Third: 80 Ghost Trapped Not qualified Fourth: 76 RepulseGod Not qualified Fifth: 76 JAM zoreh Not qualified Sixth: 72 TsunamiFN Not qualified

Seventh: 72 Gooboz Not qualified Eighth: 70 BES Hype Not qualified Ninth: 70 Airow Not qualified 10th: 67 delkud 爱你 Not qualified

Asia

First: 90 Meta Hood.J Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: 85 T1 Arius iwnl Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Third: 84 TOP_FaxFox iwnl Already qualified

Fourth: 83 NewbeeXXM Not qualified Fifth: 76 Weibo_Aduo.CN Not qualified Sixth: 74 Meta Peterpan Already qualified

Seventh: 73 RVG_Kushi Not qualified Eighth: 69 GE_Swillium Not qualified Ninth: 68 NL.Mint xD Not qualified 10th: 67 BG そふぃあだよおおおおおお Not qualified

Europe

First: 71 aqua. Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: 65 G mārteeṉeu Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Third: 63 Erouce Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Fourth: 63 E11 Stompy Already qualified Fifth: 59 Exalty Robabz Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Sixth: 59 Parabellum bro Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Seventh: 59 Solary Kinstaar Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Eighth: 58 Atlantis K1nzell Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Ninth: 58 Gambit.fwexY Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals 10th: 57 grovestreet Kroq Not qualified

Brazil

First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Third: TBD TBD Not qualified Fourth: TBD TBD Not qualified Fifth: TBD TBD Not qualified Sixth: TBD TBD Not qualified

Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

North America East

First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Third: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Fourth: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Fifth: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Sixth: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

North America West

First: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals

Second: TBD TBD Qualified for World Cup Solo Finals Third: TBD TBD Not qualified Fourth: TBD TBD Not qualified Fifth: TBD TBD Not qualified Sixth: TBD TBD Not qualified

Seventh: TBD TBD Not qualified Eighth: TBD TBD Not qualified Ninth: TBD TBD Not qualified 10th: TBD TBD Not qualified

Semifinal standings (May 25)

We’ll update this section with in-game screengrabs of the standings after matches conclude in each region.

Oceania

Asia

Europe

Brazil

North America East

North America West