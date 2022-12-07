Not even the World Cup will stop this England star from playing the new Fortnite season

Some things are too important to step away from.

It’s no secret professional athletes like to devote themselves to gaming during tournaments from time to time—and England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, is no exception.

The Everton and England soccer player is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he also brought his custom laptop with him to play video games in his spare time. His setup was revealed in the England team’s latest video on YouTube.

In the video, the interviewer mentioned a suitcase Pickford brought with him to Qatar. The goalkeeper explained that inside was a laptop with a custom built-in high-resolution monitor. Pickford said he uses a PC back at home, and every time he’s away, he’s had to make do with a small laptop screen. But now he’s upgraded his setup.

Screengrab via England on YouTube

“I got a guy build like a PC, not a PC, but the screen I use at home for the high-quality laptop,” Pickford said. “I’m just trying to get the best frames in that, get the upper hand.”

While Pickford didn’t share which games he enjoys on his remote setup, Fortnite is one of the likely candidates. The battle royale was a popular choice among England players during Euro 2020, which took place last year. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, and Jesse Lingard were all said to play the game during the tournament, with the former two streaming some of their matches.

With Fortnite Chapter Four, season one kicking off on Dec. 4, it wouldn’t surprise us to see Pickford get in on the action.

Pickford is the first-choice goalkeeper for both England and Premier League side, Everton. England have managed to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and are set to face off against France on Friday at 1pm CCT.