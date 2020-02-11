Ninja’s Fortnite settings, keybinds, and sensitivity

The biggest star in Fortnite, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, is known for having excellent game sense and the ability to pull off a play in seemingly impossible situations.

The 28-year-old content creator has one of the most intensive streaming setups thanks to the help of his sponsor, Red Bull. His streaming room comes with a casting desk, multiple TVs to display his logo, and his main gaming desk that has four 244hz monitors.

Ninja had the biggest year of his career in 2019. He signed a multi-million dollar deal to leave Twitch for Mixer and a sponsorship with Adidas.

We were able to find all of Ninja’s Fortnite settings, sensitivity, and keybinds to help players become comfortable while playing competitively. We can’t guarantee that these settings will turn you into a pro, but they’ll certainly provide a great common ground for fans to get used to a higher skill ceiling in Fortnite.

Here are Ninja’s Fortnite settings:

Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Brightness: 100 percent

Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength: Off

View Distance: Medium

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Game settings

DPI: 800

X-Axis Sensitivity: 7.5 percent

Y-Axis Sensitivity: 6.5 percent

Hz: 500

Targeting Sensitivity: 30.0 percent

Scope Sensitivity: 30.0 percent

HUD Scale: 100

Sprint By Default: On

Keybindings

Wall: Mouse 4

Floor: Q

Stairs: Mouse 5

Roof: L-Shift

Trap: 5

Interact: E

Crouch: C

Inventory: Tab

Map: M

Reload/Rotate: R

Building Edit: F

Confirm Edit on Release: Off

Harvesting Tool: 1

Weapon Slot 1: 2

Weapon Slot 2: 3

Weapon Slot 3: 4

Weapon Slot 4: Z

Weapon Slot 5: X

We recommend hopping into a Creative match to test out Ninja’s settings before diving into a match. Take the time to practice until the settings don’t feel foreign and also try to work in some quick edits to stay on top of your speed and accuracy.