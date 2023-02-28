New Creed 3 skin brings the fight to Fortnite

The next highly anticipated film in the Creed franchise Creed 3 releases this week, and Fortnite players have a chance to bring the fight to the game with the new Adonis Creed skin.

The Adonis Creed skin allows players to use the default red trunks or switch to the Main Event colorway for blue trunks. The skin also has a Bionic Creed Style, adding Packed Punch Blue and Orange options for players looking for a sci-fi feel.

The skin also comes with a Heavy Bag back bling, Knockout pickaxe, and Target Training emote.

“Every punch I’ve ever thrown has been my own.”



Adonis Creed is making his way to the Island! Compete in the Creed Cup on March 1st for the opportunity to unlock his Outfit early 🥊



More info: https://t.co/a0l1yCjP50 pic.twitter.com/d6EhRqhicv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 28, 2023

Players will have a chance to unlock the Adonis Creed outfit early on March 1 in the Creed Cup. The Solo Zero Build tournament will reward the top-earning players in each region with the new skin a day early.

Earning at least eight points will reward players with the new CREED Brand Spray. A full breakdown of the point system for the Creed Cup can be found on the Fortnite website.

Creed 3 releases in theaters on March 3. The third film in the Rocky spinoff series sees Creed’s life disturbed by his former childhood friend Damien, who was recently released from prison and eager to prove himself as a boxer. Creed must confront his childhood friend both physically and emotionally as they settle the score.

The Adonis Creed skins will be available for purchase in the item shop on Thursday, March 2 at 6pm CT.