Are there bosses in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has scary monsters, and some do feel like bosses.

LEGO Fortnite has no bosses. Sure, you’ll encounter tough creatures, mainly in the desert and snow biomes, but they’re not special bosses. Occasionally, a visual glitch might make a monster bigger, but don’t mistake them for a boss.

This may change in the future as Epic Games implements further content in LEGO Fortnite, but in the early days of the game mode, the only hostile creatures you can find are Scorpions, Spiders, Rollers, Wolves, Crabs, Blasters, Brutes, and their variants, according to the biome you’re on.

Is there a final boss in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has no end-game boss. In fact, the game has no ending and no extremely powerful creature to slay once you’re stacked with materials and weapons.

Veteran Minecraft players might first think otherwise because that game has the Ender Dragon as the end boss and final challenge. However, in the early days of LEGO Fortnite, you just play the game as much as you want and set your own goals, since there’s no final goal even in Survival mode.

The strongest monsters in LEGO Fortnite

Frost Brutes will slam you to death. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The toughest monsters in LEGO Fortnite are the Brutes. They are gigantic creatures that have hundreds of hit points, deal high damage, and force you to either fight them perfectly or team up with your friends to take them out quicker. They come in three versions:

Brute, a Rare variant in the Forest biome

Frost Brute, an Epic variant in the Snow biome

Sand Brute, an Epic variant in the Desert biome

Strong creatures like Brutes spawn rarely for good reason—too many, and survival becomes a nightmare.

To take down Brutes, your best bet is a Crossbow. Despite its slow attack speed, it packs the highest damage per hit in the game. Brutes may be aggressive, but with timely dodges and quick retreats, you can find openings to fire arrows at them.