Leaked Fortnite Razor outfit coming soon

Popular Fortnite data miner HypeX showcased the latest skin set to land in the Item Shop on Twitter earlier today.

Razor, the next skin to arrive in the Item Shop, was accidentally revealed by the Italian Fortnite news page and will reportedly be available on Dec. 5 or 6.

Manu☃️🇮🇹 on Twitter Razor tomorrow @ITalkFortnite @MrAppieGaming @RetroRed_

“The new Razor costume, from Battle Breakers, is now available in the Item Shop,” a translation of the announcement reads.

Here are the details for the Razor skin, according to HypeX:

Title: A real sharp spirit

Type: Skin

Description: Reclaim your kingdom, one break at a time. Part of the Battle Breaks set.

Rarity: Uncommon

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Image via HypeX

If what HypeX revealed is true, there will be more Battle Breakers cosmetics coming to Fortnite. Battle Breakers is another game developed by Epic that’s a cartoon-inspired, hero collector role-playing game.

Although Epic doesn’t comment on leaks or rumors, HypeX is one of the most reliable data miners for Fortnite.