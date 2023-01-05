Leaked early access email could point to 3 new Fortnite skins in January

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is the attraction to collecting the different cosmetics that are featured in the game. Whether it be about representing your favorite characters from other IPs or taking interest in Epic Games’ latest concept, there’s a lot of fun to be had there. Because of this, players are always eager to learn more about new skins, and it appears a new, leaked email may point to four new ones.

According to a couple of different Fortnite content creators on Twitter, there will be three new skins added to the game this month of Epic’s creation. The email came as part of an “early cosmetics program,” and gives content creators an insight into new skins that are coming to the game in the near future. The three skins leaked and their alleged release dates are as follows:

Graveheart – Jan. 7

Hana & Keleritas – Jan. 12

Rift Warden Stellan – Jan. 18

Fortnite data miner Shiina shared images of the skins in the following tweet.

BREAKING: These Item Shop release dates just got revealed by Epic



– Graveheart Skin (January 7)

– Hana & Keleritas Outfits + Big set (January 12)

– Rift Warden Stellan Outfit (January 18)



The Rift Warden will be decrypted TOMORROW!



(Information by @Jinsk0w, drop them a follow) pic.twitter.com/gWX3hBLiLh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2023

The Graveheart skin looks to be some form of an angel that almost appears to be made out of stone, complete with wings and a feathery outfit. Hana & Kelerita is likely to be one of the animal-transforming outfits or at least similar since they’re bundled together. The Rift Warden is a metallic skeleton with green energy pulsing throughout himself.

Each of these skins is pretty interesting in its own right and will supposedly reach the Item Shop on the dates listed above. With Graveheart only two days from release, one would expect the skin to be decrypted either later today or sometime tomorrow.