Lachlan is officially the next creator to get their own Fortnite skin | Dot Esports

Australian YouTuber Lachlan is the next content creator to become a Fortnite skin, Epic Games announced today.

Lachlan, who’s about to hit 14 million subscribers on YouTube, will join Ninja, Loserfruit, and, soon, TheGrefg as the only content creators in the world to be immortalized with skins inside of the game.

Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017.



Proud to annouce Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series!



Official reveal of the skin coming soon…⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ixJBrMqSsw — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 30, 2020

To celebrate the launch of the skin, which hits the item shop on Nov. 12 at 6pm CT, there will be a special tournament where winners can earn his full set of cosmetics.

The set, which will include an outfit, back bling, emote, and pickaxe, can be earned by competing in a “one-of-a-kind” tournament, but further details weren’t given.

On the day of the tournament, Lachlan will be competing and giving a first look at the outfit and the rest of the cosmetic set.

TheGrefg will be the next entry in the Icon Series. Epic promised more information on that cosmetic set “shortly before he drops in.”