Is the Battle Lab still in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one?

Throughout its five-year tenure, Fortnite has managed to continuously keep things alive by introducing and removing content all the time. This includes new modes and arenas, including the Battle Lab, which let players experience a copy of the map without having to worry about other players. Because of how useful this is, many players are eager to use it to check out Chapter Four’s map.

This was not a perfect copy, however, as some weapons and objectives didn’t load properly on the Battle Lab map. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Battle Lab is still in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Where is Battle Lab in Fortnite Chapter Four?

It used to be that players could find Battle Lab under the By Epic section in Discovery. However, Epic Games removed the feature during Chapter Three, season three and it looks like it wasn’t added back at the start of Chapter Four. This means that players will have to get used to the new map inside the actual Zero Builds or Battle Royale modes.

This is an unfortunate change to the game and many fans expressed their disappointment when Epic first announced the change last season. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Battle Lab is in the game or will be coming back anytime soon. While the developer didn’t state why it was removing it, it seems to be for a reason that it can’t come back.

While this mode would’ve been useful in exploring the island, players will just have to get used to the map the old-fashioned way. With a new map and weapons as part of Chapter Four, there’s a lot to discover.