Is Doctor Who coming to Fortnite? Event leaks, potential skins, and more

Epic Games always keeps Fortnite exciting with a variety of crossovers, and Doctor Who looks to be next on the list, according to leaks.

The legendary TV show previously appeared in Fortnite, but it’s gearing up for a grander return, this time for its 60th anniversary. Though there hasn’t been any official news from Fortnite or the show, multiple leaks surfaced in April 2023.

All the Doctor Who leaks in Fortnite

The Doctor Who leaks in Fortnite, shared by battle royale leaker iFireMonkey on April 17, have given players a rough estimate of how this collaboration will look when it goes live.

A Doctor Who-themed glider, wrap, loading screen, emoticon, and more have been scouted inside the game files. In addition to skins, the U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle and Wrarth Warrior Canon might also become available.

Another image has begun to surface regarding the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration, based on this image we can see a few rewards such as:



– Star Cruiser Glider

– TBD Wrap

– TBD Loading Screen

– Tardis Emoticon

– 3D Glasses Spray

– Banner

– Emote

– 1 Backbling pic.twitter.com/kdKzpgjgNP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2023

Fortnite fans can also expect changes around the map as U.N.I.T Outposts could be taking their places around the map with the event. These locations can become key parts of quests that are likely to debut at the same time.

When will Doctor Who come to Fortnite?

If the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration turns out to be real, then it’ll likely take place in Nov. 2023, around the show’s 60th anniversary. Epic can still roll out the partnership in a different timeline, but November makes the most sense.

All potential Doctor Who skins in Fortnite

Some leaks already confirmed there would be Doctor Who-themed cosmetics to claim when the event goes live. Considering lots of side-cosmetics were revealed, it wouldn’t be unlikely for players to see some of the most iconic characters from Doctor Who as playable skins.

More details and news regarding the availability of such Doctor Who x Fortnite skins should surface as we get closer to Nov. 2023.