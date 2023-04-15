Vworp: Doctor Who is on their way to Fortnite, according to new leaks

While there was an unofficial collab between the hit sci-fi show Doctor Who and Fortnite over a year ago, there have also been rumors of a much larger partnership. Now dataminers are doubling down on these rumors with a new image circulating Twitter showing what looks like an in-development screenshot showing a lobby with a TARDIS-specific screen.

Last night, Fortnite data miner and content creator iFireMonkey began posting information he had regarding the previously rumored Doctor Who collaboration. According to him, there are images being shared showing what’s either a concept or an in-development screenshot of what the lobby might look like during this alleged Doctor Who event.

Since the image is starting to float around, here is an image I saw of stuff, an interesting thing to note is "Garage Debug" being one of the tabs, which relates to that DelMar mode we had leaked previously which was set to feature a garage tab with vehicle customization pic.twitter.com/ukyLU8JwKu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

In his thread last night, the dataminer claimed that he expected this to launch in November 2023, as that is when the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is expected to take place. Epic is known for hosting in-game events around special TV or movies, such as the Dragon Ball collab getting a new set of cosmetics this past December to coincide with the Dragon Ball Super movie.

iFireMonkey also alleges that this will be similar to the first Dragon Ball event in August of last year when there was a whole tab dedicated to the event. Players would earn Power Level by completing different challenges, with higher levels rewarding the player with better cosmetics for free. It looks like there may be something slightly different according to these screenshots, which show some kind of “adventure.”

This is set to be a big year for Doctor Who, with David Tennant’s return making headlines in the series. The Fortnite collab could be just the cherry on top.