Doctor Who is visiting the Fortnite island in an unofficial collab

The universe of Doctor Who has found its way into Fortnite.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations that change the game’s universe, but now that’s being taken to a new level. The official Doctor Who YouTube channel posted a video showcasing a new custom island coming to Fortnite.

The Reality Virus has brought the Tardis into Fortnite, and players will be tasked with helping The Doctor to solve this dilemma. Players will repair the Tardis, explore unique islands, and solve various puzzles to save the universe. This is all capped off with a battle on The Doctor’s home planet, Gallifrey.

Players can currently access this world by entering the Island Code: 3610-1396-4646. This code will transport them into the first world, set to rebuild a broken Tardis. But, first, players will need to collect the BrightCore Ore hidden across the first island. You’ll find this ore by completing different puzzles and trivia questions.

Once you repair the Tardis, you’ll be rewarded with a code for the Tardis spray. This code is JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK. The spray is a side view of the Tardis, wrapped in red ribbons.

After you complete the first island, you’re recommended to try out the other islands. There’s a box fight, an escape room, a battle on Gallifrey, and a museum dedicated to the heroes and villains interacting with The Doctor.

You don’t have to finish the Tardis level to access these other creative islands. You’ll find them conveniently listed in the Doctor Who first island hub, however.

Some fans on social media have speculated that this points to an official collab between Doctor Who and Fortnite, but no official word has been given. Since the current project wasn’t created or endorsed by Epic Games, there’s no reason to believe that yet.