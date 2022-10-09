New leaks point to Doctor Who x Fortnite collab

Epic Games is unparalleled in working with entertainment brands to get some of the most popular characters inside Fortnite. Whether it be Marvel or the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Epic has continuously brought new characters from these franchises to the battle royale. Recent leaks suggest that a new Doctor Who collab could be coming to Fortnite.

According to FNBRintel on Twitter, they’ve been given information about a new Doctor Who collab in Fortnite. Unlike earlier this year, this collab is supposed to be a whole collab instead of a spray and a Creative map. This was corroborated by Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, who stated they had also seen evidence of an upcoming collab.

EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite x Doctor Who 🔥



A Collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who is currently in the works! However, it seems like it's early on in development, and probably won't be released for a few months! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/f9E9HjUlmg — FNBRintel 🎃 (@FNBRintel) October 9, 2022

These two accounts give no more information except that it will likely be a few months until we see any evidence of this on the island. If it follows most other collabs, players could see some of the previous Doctors or their companions showing up in the battle royale. Although, this might be unlikely given the character’s preference to avoid guns at all costs.

Maybe it could bring some of the threats from the series to the island, like Daleks or the Cybermen, with players forced to fight against them. At the very least, there could be a Tardis glider that players can hang from like a certain previous Doctor. Whatever the collab brings, it’s likely to be enjoyed by fans who appreciate the series.

It would appear the BBC appreciated the original collab so much that it just brought a spray and decided to greenlight a full one.