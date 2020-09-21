How to watch BTS in Fortnite | Dot Esports

K-pop super group BTS is coming to Fortnite to premiere a new choreography video for their hit song “Dynamite.”

The game’s Party Royale mode will play host to the premiere. Party Royale has also featured music artists like Steve Aoki, Anderson .Paak, Travis Scott, and more.

Epic shared an announcement from BTS this afternoon and the seven stars were all thrilled and excited to be featured in Fortnite. The original video for “Dynamite” has over 383 million views on YouTube.

You can watch the premiere of the new video live inside of Fortnite on Sept. 25 at 7pm CT. The full schedule for the event, including rebroadcasts, can be found below.

Here’s how to watch BTS in Fortnite.

BTS in Fortnite schedule

Image via Epic Games

How to play Fortnite Party Royale

First, download Fortnite by searching for it on the Epic Games store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Live Store, or Nintendo eShop.

In the Lobby screen, press the “Change” box located in the bottom-right corner.

Modes will appear on-screen. Select the “Party Royale” mode tile then press “Accept.”

After pressing “Accept,” you’ll return to the Lobby screen. Just press “Play” to start.

Image via Epic Games

Head to the main stage and wait for the event to begin.