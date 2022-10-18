Rick and Morty were brought to Fortnite during Chapter two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. It looked as if Rick was working with Slone to fight the invading force while Morty was likely just happy to be included. It’s been over a year since those skins were introduced and last seen in the Item Shop, so many fans are curious about when it will return.

Morty was such a hotly purchased skin that Epic Games decided to follow up with two additional skins. Here’s all you need to know about if the Morty skin is back in Fortnite and how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Fortnite Morty skin

As of writing, Morty is back in the Item Shop alongside skins for Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer. If you want to unlock any of these skins, you’ll need to purchase them with V-Bucks. Right now the entire Morty bundle is discounted for 2,200 V-Bucks. Both Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks bundles cost 2,100 V-Bucks.

Morty’s skin features him in a large mech that looks similar to the one the family dog Snowball used in an early episode. His back bling is a backpack that has a Mr. Meeseeks summoning device in it, a character that now has their own skin. His pickaxe is a reference to the episode where he killed and then tried to replace a snake that bit him on the ankle.

The Get Schwifty emote is a recreation of the scene from the episode of the same name. The song briefly went viral when it first came out. The weapon wrap features different Mr. Meeseeks appearing and disappearing along it.