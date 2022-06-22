How to unlock Super Styles skins in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3: Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze

One of the factors that bring players back to Fortnite every week is the battle pass that has become a popular part of each new season. The whole battle pass isn’t unlocked at the start of the season, being revealed in two-week periods throughout instead.

Now, the three new Super Styles in the battle pass have been revealed: Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze. Here’s how to unlock the Super Styles in Chapter Three, season three’s battle pass.

How to get the Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

The way to unlock the Super Styles in the battle pass is the same as every other season. Players will need to level up their battle pass to receive battle pass stars. Once you have enough stars, you can redeem them for a new cosmetic item.

Players will need to redeem the items in the regular battle pass before they unlock the bonus rewards, including the Super Styles. The player needs to unlock two pages of the bonus battle pass rewards before they get to the first Super Style. Each of the Super Styles cost 20 stars or four levels on the battle pass.

How to earn battle pass experience

The easiest way to earn a lot of experience is to do the weekly quests the game offers to players. Whether it’s the seasonal narrative quests or the weekly quests that update on Thursday, these reward tens of thousands of experience points toward leveling. Each week provides the opportunity to earn a handful of levels just by completing simple quests.

Players can also earn experience by playing on Creative maps that offer it. Sometimes, Epic Games will even offer quests in Creative that provide additional rewards and further experience. Players who have the Save the World portion of the game can also play missions to earn battle pass experience.

Whether you’re grinding quests or Save The World, earning levels this season has proven to be a bit more challenging. That being said, Fortnite players still have plenty of time to earn experience before the season ends around Sept. 17.