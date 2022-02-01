How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

At the beginning of February, a couple of new things have been added to Fortnite with the v19.20 update. Among them, you’ll find some new and reworked weapons, like the returning heavy shotgun or the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger.
With the latest update, the ability to unlock Haven Masks also went live. Haven is one of the skins in the Chapter Three battle pass, which can be found on page five and costs nine stars. When you obtain the skin, you’ll receive the All-Seeing Cat Mask Style. Then, you can unlock 29 other vastly different masks that will change up your outfit and give you your own unique style.
To unlock Haven Masks, you’ll need to enter the “Haven’s Masks” section of the battle pass tab. There, you’ll find that every mask needs you to spend some feathers and finish certain quests to get access to them. The feathers can be found in chests around the island. You’ll find the aforementioned tasks in this section as well.
The list of the quests and feathers that are needed to be done and spent to unlock certain masks is as follows:
- All-Seeing Cat – Unlocked with Haven Skin.
- Reanimated Cat – Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish and spend 15 feathers.
- Midnight Cat – Catch 20 fishes and spend 20 feathers.
- Hidden Scales – Slide 300 meters and spend 10 feathers.
- Hypno Scales – Slide continuously for eight seconds and spend 15 feathers.
- Glowing Scales – Deal 100 damage to opponents while sliding and spend 20 feathers.
- Spring Owl – Land on a tree after gliding and spend 10 feathers.
- Primal Owl – Glide 1,000 meters and spend 15 feathers.
- Tropical Owl – Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding and spend 20 feathers.
- Friendly Klombo – Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds and spend 10 feathers.
- Hungry Klombo – Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry and spend 15 feathers.
- Grouchy Klombo – Deal 50 damage to Klombos and spend 20 feathers.
- Dream Hopper – Drive a car, a Quadcrasher, and a boat and spend 10 feathers.
- Frost Hopper – Air time for 10 seconds while in a vehicle and spend 15 feathers.
- All-Seeing Hopper – Drive 5,000 meters in a vehicle and spend 20 feathers.
- Elder Wolf – Hunt five chickens and spend 10 feathers.
- Cuddle Wolf – Hunt five boars and spend 15 feathers.
- Primal Wolf – Hunt five wolves and spend 20 feathers.
- Tropical Chirper – Complete five daily quests and spend 10 feathers.
- Frosty Chirper – Complete 10 daily quests and spend 15 feathers.
- Primal Chirper – Complete 20 daily quests and spend 20 feathers.
- Autumn Stag – Consume three different types of foraged items and spend 10 feathers.
- Skelle Stag – Gather three foraged items at different named locations and spend 15 feathers.
- Primal Stag – Consume 25 foraged items and spend 20 feathers.
- Frosty Scavenger – Search 10 chests and spend 10 feathers.
- Golden Scavenger – Search three Seven of IO chests and spend 15 feathers.
- Midnight Scavenger – Search two Rare Chests and spend 20 feathers.
- Fire Hunter – Claim five Haven masks and spend 10 feathers.
- Snow Hunter – Claim 15 Haven masks and spend 15 feathers.
- Eclipse Hunter – Claim 25 Haven masks and spend 20 feathers.