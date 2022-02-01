How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

At the beginning of February, a couple of new things have been added to Fortnite with the v19.20 update. Among them, you’ll find some new and reworked weapons, like the returning heavy shotgun or the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger.

With the latest update, the ability to unlock Haven Masks also went live. Haven is one of the skins in the Chapter Three battle pass, which can be found on page five and costs nine stars. When you obtain the skin, you’ll receive the All-Seeing Cat Mask Style. Then, you can unlock 29 other vastly different masks that will change up your outfit and give you your own unique style.

To unlock Haven Masks, you’ll need to enter the “Haven’s Masks” section of the battle pass tab. There, you’ll find that every mask needs you to spend some feathers and finish certain quests to get access to them. The feathers can be found in chests around the island. You’ll find the aforementioned tasks in this section as well.

The list of the quests and feathers that are needed to be done and spent to unlock certain masks is as follows: