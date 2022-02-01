Where to get the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season One

In Fortnite, the rarity of weapons doesn’t stop at ‘legendary.’ There are exotic-rarity weapons holding special powers and mythic rarities that are as rare as they are powerful.

In today’s v19.20 update, a new weapon was added to the game; Gunnar’s Stinger SMG. The mythic version of the already powerful stinger SMG deals 22 damage per bullet and has an impressive DPS of 264.

Where to find Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

To find the latest mythic in Fortnite, you will first have to head to the new Covert Cavern POI, located in the northwest part of the map, right on the edge of the snowy area.

The next task is to find Gunnar, the Boss of Covert Cavern. He can often be found walking around on the lower levels, near water. You might have to get through a few IO Guards on your way, as well as some other players hoping to get their hands on the powerful SMG.

After spotting Gunnar, get ready to fight—this big guy is not to be messed with and will fight back. Get ready to dodge his charge attacks and stay near cover to avoid the mythic SMG spray.

Gunnar has 650 health and 650 shield, meaning you will have to deal a total of 1,300 damage in order to get rid of him. When eliminated, he will drop the mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG along with the Covert Cavern Keycard.