How to turn off force walk in Fortnite

Force Walk is probably the most annoying feature of this Fortnite chapter.



To disable force walk in Fortnite, go to settings, select Keyboard Controls, find “Force Walk (Toggle)” and “Force Walk (Hold)”, and click the red “X” to unbind the slow walk keys. You will never again force walk accidentally.

If you want to keep force walk in Fortnite but avoid activating it accidentally, just rebind it to a less-used key, like one on the right side of the keyboard. Choosing “Toggle” means a single press turns force walk or on off, while choosing “Hold” requires holding the key to maintain force walk.

How to unbind force walk in Fortnite

To turn off force walk in Fortnite:

Open Fortnite and press Esc to access the right-side menu. Click the Settings tab (gear symbol with three lines) at the bottom left, then click the “Settings” button on the top right. In the new window, select the keyboard arrows icon (sixth from left) for Keyboard Controls. Under “Movement,” find “Force Walk (Toggle)” and “Force Walk (Hold).” Click the red “X” in the third square right of each option. Press A or click “Apply” at the bottom to save changes. Exit Settings with Esc.

Force walk is now disabled. You can go back anytime to add new keybinds and use the feature again. Our video below shows how to do it step by step.

Video by Dot Esports.

What does force walk do in Fortnite?

Activating force walk in Fortnite makes your character walk slowly instead of jogging. If enabled accidentally during a battle or with an empty stamina bar, your character moves way too slowly, leaving you vulnerable to opponents. I recommend unbinding or disabling this feature in competitive modes.

While sprinting overrides force walk, the slow pace comes back once you stop sprinting if force walk is still on.

Console players don’t have to worry about force walk, since this feature has not yet been implemented on controllers.