How to successfully surmount Superior Summit for Fortnite week 13 quests in Chapter 5, season one

Fortnite’s week 13 quests in Chapter Five, season one task players with “successfully surmounting Superior Summit,” but the game doesn’t do a good job explaining what that means or where you need to go. Thankfully for gamers, I’ve completed the challenge and can explain everything to you.

Recommended Videos

Every week, Epic Games drops a new set of weekly quests into Fortnite, which players can complete to earn XP toward their battle pass. With Chapter Five, season two set to launch on March 8, there isn’t long left to rank up your season one battle pass, so every quest is important.

Unfortunately for players, though, this week’s “successfully surmount Superior Summit” quest is a bit confusing. But as mentioned above, I’ve got everything you need to tick it off.

Where is Superior Summit?

Superior Summit is the tallest peak on the Fortnite island and is found in the mountain range between Grand Glacier and Hazy Hillside, in the southeast corner of the island.

While that area is full of hills, it’s hard to miss Superior Summit as it is the tallest and pointiest one of them all. We’ve marked its location on the map below.

You’re looking for Fortnite‘s highest peak. Image via Dot Esports

Easiest way to successfully surmount Superior Summit in Fortnite

As for surmounting Superior Summit, all that really means is reaching the top. Therefore, the easiest way to do that is to simply land on the top of Superior Summit.

It’s best to do this challenge at the start of a match, so you can jump out of the Battle Bus and land on the top of the mountain. This will not only get it out of the way, allowing you to focus on the match, but also save you a long and frustrating climb to the top.

Of course, you could use vehicles or Shockwave Grenades to blast yourself to the peak if you choose to do the quest later in a match, but I wouldn’t recommend this. Get it done quickly, and then move on.

For more, check out everything we know about the leaked Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collab that’s expected to drop next season.