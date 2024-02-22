It’s been an exciting few months in Fortnite ever since Chapter Five began.

The December 2023 update to Fortnite added not only a new map to Battle Royale, but also the survival game mode LEGO Fortnite, the musical game mode Fortnite Festival, and the racing mode Rocket Racing.

But after two months, it’s nearly time for a new season in Fortnite, which means an update to the battle royale map, plus new weapons, new characters, new lore, and of course, a new battle pass filled with cosmetic items for players to unlock while completing challenges throughout the season.

Each season of Fortnite is loaded with excitement, inspiring players to skip work or school to log in as soon as the new season begins to start chasing victory royales, grinding challenges, and buying new skins as soon as possible.

Here’s what we know so far about when Fortnite Chapter Five, season two will be released.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 release date

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season two will most likely begin on March 8, which is the same day that Chapter Five, season one’s battle pass is scheduled to end.

According to recent leaks, season two may be themed around Greek mythology. A data mine of the v28.30 update found imagery and skins based on mythological figures such as Athena (goddess of wisdom), Cerberus (three-headed dog guardian of the underworld), and more.

Season two may add new weapons or unvault old ones to shake up the loot pool and change up the gameplay, while also adding new items and updating points of interest to fit with the new season’s theme.

The new season should also bring several collaborations, including at least one for the battle pass and others throughout the season. This is similar to Chapter Five, season one, which began with Peter Griffin from Family Guy, added Solid Snake and Raiden from Metal Gear Solid, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and friends like Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and The Shredder.

Little else is known about the new season thus far, but more information will undoubtedly be data mined in any new update ahead of the server downtime before season two begins. Downtime usually begins around 3am CT on the day of a new update, so the new season could go live around 8am CT or earlier.

This article will be updated with more information once the release date of Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season two is made official.