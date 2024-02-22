Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite’s next season to be themed around Greek mythology, leaks suggest

Will we do battle with the pantheon of gods?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 01:41 pm
Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Image via Epic Games

With just a couple of weeks left in Fortnite Battle Royale’s current season, information about Chapter Five, season two has been found in the game’s latest update.

According to several leakers and data miners, the new season of Fortnite will be themed around Greek mythology, including a skin codenamed “Odyssey” and one that looks to be modeled around the three-headed canine that guards the underworld.

Fortnite Chapter five
Jones is headed to the past. Image via Epic Games

Data miners like @ShiinaBR, @FNChiefAko, and @FBRFeed got to work right away digging into the new update’s files, finding evidence of all of the above, plus more, including a skin that seems to be themed around the goddess Athena.

The imagery of ancient Greece and Greek mythology alone is enough to get fans excited, especially for new POIs on the map, potential Mythic weapons, and encounters or teases of the pantheon of gods like Zeus, Hades, Poseidon, and more.

The theme also opens up the door for Greek mythology-adjacent collaborations like the return of Kratos from God of War, Zagreus from Hades, and maybe even Disney’s Hercules in light of the mega-company investing big cash in Epic Games.

The first season of Fortnite’s Chapter Five featured several collaborations including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Solid Snake and Raiden from Metal Gear Solid, and The Weeknd as the Fortnite Festival featured artist.

Season two has already confirmed Lady Gaga for Fortnite Festival, and more information about the upcoming season will likely trickle out over the next couple of weeks.

Currently, Chapter Five, season one is scheduled to end around March 8, so season two may begin on the same day. With a little less than two weeks to go, we should learn more official information about the upcoming season and all of its content very soon.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.