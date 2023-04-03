How to show footsteps in Fortnite

Knowing where your opponent is coming from is one of the most important elements of Fortnite. Not only does give you an idea of what to expect so you can prepare properly, but you also gain the upper hand before a fight has even begun. While most players rely on their headsets or speakers to gauge where an enemy is based on the sound of their footsteps, some players have taken to using visual footsteps in Fortnite.

Epic Games has added an accessibility option in Fortnite that allows players to both hear and see footsteps. Though the visual footsteps don’t appear on the ground leading players directly to an enemy’s location, they do let players know there is an enemy around them. This is especially helpful if players don’t have the best audio setup, if there is a ton of noise in the background of the game, or if players have difficulty hearing.

To see how to enable visual footsteps in Fortnite, check out the guide below.

Seeing footsteps in Fortnite

To enable this accessibility option, players can follow the steps outlined in the list below.

Launch Fortnite and go to the main lobby screen

Click on the three lines icon in the top right, which will launch the Fortnite Settings menu

On the bar at the top of the screen, click the sound icon, which will bring you to the Audio tab

Keep scrolling down the Audio tab until you see the “Sound” section

Find the “Visualize Sound Effects” option and switch this to “On”

Save your settings and back out to the main lobby to begin a game

With the “Visualize Sound Effects” option enabled, you will be able to see a few different things. For starters, you will see a white ring appear near your crosshair when there are enemy footsteps nearby. You will also see a pair of white footsteps appear on your screen as well.

In addition to that, however, you will also see different colored rings depending on what’s happening in your game of Fortnite. If you see a gold ring, that means there is a chest nearby. If you see an orangish red ring, then there are gunshots or explosions somewhere in the distance. With these new visual keys, your life should be much simpler when traversing the map and looking for kills in Fortnite. It’s also less likely you will be surprised by an unexpected enemy unless they are sitting still somewhere.